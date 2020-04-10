All roads to Padarayanapura, Bapujinagar sealed

All roads leading to Padarayanapura and Bapujinagar, off Mysuru Road, have been sealed and asbestos sheets have been used as barricades to prevent the entry into and the exit from neighbourhoods that fall under the two wards.

With five COVID-19 positive cases being reported in the two wards — both are some of the more densely populated areas in the city — the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is taking no chances. The lockdown at the micro-level is part of the city administration’s containment plan to check the spread of the virus.

Both the wards have a combined population of close to 45,000 citizens. BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar told The Hindu that while three positive cases have been reported in Padarayanapura, two have been reported in Bapujinagar.

“We have identified the source of the virus in one case. The person had attended the religious gathering of the Tablighi Jamaat in New Delhi. We are trying to ascertain the source in the other four cases,” he said.

He added that to begin with, the areas will be sealed completely for 14 days. “We will take a call on whether the containment plan needs to be extended, depending on the situation at the end of the 14 days.”