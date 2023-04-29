All is not rosy in Jayanagar constituency

April 29, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

A walk in Jayanagar’s streets with its huge trees gives the feel of old Bengaluru and a reminder that it was one of the best planned residential localities in the city. However, residents of the constituency say there are problems that are rarely highlighted, but they should be.

Localities in the constituency such as Gurappanapalya, parts of Byrasandra and J.P. Nagar have been facing many civic issues that have been neglected by the elected representatives. Rajiv Srivatsa, a resident of JP Nagar, said, “Whenever the elections are announced, people think of Jayanagar and feel that there are no issues at all. However, in other parts of the constituency, there are a lot of issues that have been ignored. Construction of the metro has created traffic snarls, the roads of many parts including Jayanagar have a lot of potholes and waterlogging is a major concern during rains.”

Meanwhile, many areas in the constituency have no streetlights, which has worried the residents as there are cases of theft increasing in residential areas. Prathima Bhat, a homemaker from Jayanagar said, “In residential areas, there many cases of chain snatching and the police have to intervene. The main cause for crimes increasing is because of lack of streetlights in the area.”

Former MLA from Jayanagar Ramalinga Reddy from the Congress had remained undefeated till he moved to BTM Layout post delimitation of the Assembly segments in 2008. In 2018, his daughter Soumya Reddy won the constituency was represented by BJP since 2008.

Ms. Reddy is banking on development works she says she has done in the constituency in the past five years. “After I won this constituency, I have been working and available in the constituency and most of the problems have been solved,” she said.

There are 2.06 lakh voters in the constituency, and the Congress and JD(S) are banking on SC/ST and minority votes, while the BJP is looking to woo Brahmins and Vokkaligas.