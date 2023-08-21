All international flights at Bengaluru airport to operate exclusively from Terminal-2 starting August 31 

August 21, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

All international flight operations at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will be shifted to Terminal-2 (T-2) from August 31. Currently, all international flight operations are confined to the 15-year-old Terminal-1 (T-1).

“We are happy to announce that commencing 10:45 am on August 31, 2023, all scheduled International flights will arrive and depart from Terminal 2 #BLRAirport,” the operator BIAL posted on its official X handle on Monday.

Singapore Airlines SQ 508 would be the first flight to land at KIA after international flight operations shift to T-2 on August 31. Flight SQ 508 is scheduled to depart from Changi International Airport at 8.50 am and land at KIA at 10.55 am. However, BIAL did not specify which would be the first flight to depart from KIA after flight operations move to T-2.

The 2,55,661-sq. m T-2, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11, 2022, became operational on January 15.

At present, T-2 is operating only domestic services but from August 21 onwards, T-2 would be exclusively used for international flight operations. With the shifting of all international flight operations to T-2, the old terminal or T-1 will cater to only domestic operations.

Officials said that immigration counters, customs offices, duty-free shops, retail, and food and beverage outlets have been set up at T-2 to oversee international operations.

For assistance

BIAL further said, ”For assistance please contact our customer engagement centre on +91-8884998888 (WhatsApp only) and 080-22012001/080-66785555. Download BLR Pulse – your personalised digital travel buddy for flight information, estimated queue wait times and more.”

