All international flight operations at KIA to be shifted to Terminal-2 from September 1

June 09, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - Bengaluru

All international flight operations at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will be shifted to Terminal-2 (T-2) from September 1.

Currently, all international flight operations are confined to the 15-year-old Terminal-1 (T-1).

The 2,55,661-sq. m T-2, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11, 2022, became operational on January 15. At present, T-2 is operating only domestic services. Three domestic carriers, Star Air, AirAsia India, and Vistara are operating from the new terminal.

ADVERTISEMENT

A BIAL spokesperson said that starting from September 1, T-2 would be exclusively used for international flight operations. With the shifting of all international flight operations to T-2, the old terminal or T-1 will cater to only domestic operations.

“To minimise the impact on passengers, the refurbishment will begin after relocating all international traffic to T-2. By transferring international operations to T-2, the airport creates a window of opportunity with reduced demand on T-1 (existing international area),” a spokesperson said.

A total of 31.91 million passengers travelled through the KIA during 2022-23. Of this, 28.12 million were domestic passengers and 3.78 million international passengers. The airport is connected to 25 international destinations.

Prior to commencing international operations at the KIA immigration counters, Customs offices, duty-free shops, and retail, and food and beverage outlets would be setup at T-2.

T-2 is referred to as “Terminal in a Garden”, and has been designed as a tribute to the Garden City of Bengaluru.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT