All hospitals attached to BMCRI prepared to handle any surge in cases, say authorities

December 22, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

Amid concerns of a possible JN.1 surge, all four hospitals attached to the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI), including Victoria Hospital, have geared up to provide screening, testing, and treatment of patients.

During the first wave in 2020, Victoria Hospital was identified as the first designated hospital to treat COVID-19 patients.

Separate triage area

BMCRI Dean and Director Ramesh Krishna K. said a separate triage area is made available in the out-patient department (OPD) block in Victoria Hospital.

“Throat swabs from SARI and ILI cases, suspected to be COVID-19 will be sent for testing. In case the number of cases increase, arrangements have been made for a separate screening area,” he said.

“Regular testing for COVID-19 is going on daily on the Victoria Hospital campus. We have sufficient RTPCR testing kits and we can do up to 300 tests per day. On Friday, 200 tests were done of which 10 were positive,” he said.

“A separate ward block has been established for the admission of COVID-19 patients at Victoria Hospital. An intensive care unit (ICU) with six beds is also available in this block. Apart from this, we have sufficient infrastructure in all the attached hospitals of the institute - Vani Vilas, Minto, PMSSY Super-Speciality and Trauma Care Centre,” said the Dean.

Enough ventilators

The doctor further said, “Most importantly, we have sufficient ventilators, PPE kits, N-95 masks, oxygen cylinders, liquid oxygen tanks, and oxygen generators / concentrators.”