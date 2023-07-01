All eyes on Budget: Will Bengaluru take a fund cut or see an increased outlay?

July 01, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has launched a “Brand Bengaluru” campaign, and the government is deliberating governance reforms, creating an optimistic buzz in the city. However, all eyes are now on the State Budget that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will present on July 7, to see whether the city will take a fund cut, or will see an increased outlay.

This comes amidst reports that most departments that are not implementing any of the five guarantee schemes of the government will likely take a fund cut in the Budget. However, the city’s civic body has sought higher funding than the one presented by former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in March 2023. This proposal is being pushed by Mr. Shivakumar.

A senior Congress leader said whether the Bengaluru Development and Water Resources departments held by Mr. Shivakumar would take a fund cut or not is being keenly watched, as it could be a sign of the dynamics between the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister.

Funds for city projects

Mr. Bommai had given a higher than usual outlay of ₹9,698 crore for “Comprehensive Development of Bengaluru” in the February 2023 Budget, including ₹6,000 crore under the Amrutha Nagarothana Scheme, white-topping of roads at a cost of ₹1,450 crore, and ₹1,000 crore for suburban rail.

The BBMP has sought a total funding of ₹7,100 crore from the State in the upcoming Budget. This includes a controversial proposal for 17 new flyovers, including the 11 approved in the March budget presented by the BJP government, and whitetopping 135 km of arterial roads in the city.

Given that there has been considerable opposition from civic activists and urban mobility experts to go for new flyovers, a final call on these flyover projects will be taken in a meeting between Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar, which is yet to take place.

Pending bills

Meanwhile, a senior civic official said that there is ₹2,200 crore worth of pending bills for works taken up under the Government of Karnataka grants in the civic body, for which the Budget has to make provisions. This is apart from another ₹2,200 crore of pending bills of works taken up by BBMP using its own funds, taking the total pending bills in the civic body to a whopping ₹4,400 crore.

“We have enough funds to clear pending bills for works taken up from our own funds. We will shortly clear at least ₹1,500 crore worth of pending bills that we have to pay. But the State government has to provide for bills for work taken up under their grants,” a senior civic official said.

Sources said the ₹6,000 crore fund under the Amrutha Nagarothana Scheme was being reviewed, and this will likely be cut down.

“Nearly 40% of these works have been tendered out. But some of these tenders have been put on hold, and the remaining work is ongoing. There are allegations that most of these works are concentrated in constituencies represented by the BJP. So these works are under review. While more works may be awarded to constituencies represented by Congress, there may be some cuts too,” a senior official said.

Following the Budget on July 7, the civic body will likely present a revised Budget to the government for its approval, sources said. The civic budget presented in March earlier this year has an outlay of ₹11,163.97 crore.

Meanwhile, sources said funding for other key infrastructure projects like suburban rail, satellite township ring road, Cauvery V Stage will mostly not be cut.

