All district centres to get Gandhi Bhavans

In the next year-and-a-half, Gandhi Bhavan buildings will be constructed in all district centres across the State. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa made this announcement on Wednesday after inaugurating a photography exhibition to mark the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Bhavan.

The government is also planning to host an international convention on Mahatma Gandhi for which funds will be released. The intention of the seminar is to spread the ideals and message that Gandhi espoused to the younger generations, he added.

Gandhi Bhavans at Ballari, Madikeri, Chikkaballapur have already been completed. In 25 districts, the bhavans are under construction, for which ₹3 crore has been released. For the other five districts, ₹20 lakh will be allocated towards construction of Gandhi Bhavans. “Vice chancellors across the State will be directed to open research centres,” the Chief Minister said.

Several citizens’ group conducted cleaning drives and talks on the relevance and importance of Gandhi’s philosophy in today’s society. The Gram Seva Sangh launched a satyagraha to draw attention to a sustainable economy. While some of them fasted, many others observed a silent satyagraha.

At PES university, Governor Vajubhai Vala and Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar unveiled an 8-foot tall and 40-inch wide bronze statue shipped from Porbandar, the birthplace of Gandhi.