‘All about Eve’ highlights women’s issues

Sports personalities, performers, writers, entrepreneurs and activists, on Sunday, participated in a daylong conclave where female talent, gender equality, and the fight against patriarchy dominated the conversation. The event, ‘We the Women’, jointly organised by UN Women and Facebook, was curated by journalist Barkha Dutt. Discussions ranged from experiences by women achievers from different fields, the prejudice faced by the LGBTQ community, and sexual harassment.

National sprinter Dutee Chand shared her experience being India’s first openly lesbian athlete.

“My parents have still not accepted me living with another woman. I don’t have a relationship with my sister. They do not let my sister-in-law speak to me as well,” said Ms. Dutee. The current national record holder for the women’s 100m spoke about her battles while pursuing her dreams of being an athlete.

“I still see myself as just a human. I have achieved so much at such a young age and my only aim now is to run and represent our country,” she added.

In the panel ‘Pride over Prejudice. Parents for Change’, Mumbai activist Aruna Desai, who has formed several support groups to assist people coming out to their parents, said that she had no idea about homosexuality until her son came out to her.

Keshav Suri, Executive Director of the Lalit Groups, who is part of the LGBTQ community, said, “Article 377 may be decriminalised, but there still aren’t equal economic opportunities given to everyone. Many people who come out still have to worry about not getting job promotions or housing.”

In a panel discussion, ‘One year of #metoo’, women from different fields discussed sexual harassment in the workplace.

Actor Sruthi Hariharan and playback singer Chinmayi Sripada spoke about what they had both learned from the experiences. Ms. Hariharan spoke about the need for stronger laws.