Alert villagers stop vehicles dumping debris into quarry pits

Alert villagers of Mylasandra in Electronic City recently caught 15 vehicles which were dumping construction and debris waste into the quarry pits situated on government land, which is causing pollution in and around the village.

The villagers later alerted Raju H., Revenue Inspector of the area, who handed over the vehicles to the Electronics City police and filed a complaint.

Based on the complaint the police have registered a case against unknown persons charging them under Section 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health) and Section 447 (criminal tresspass) of the IPC for further investigation.

Mr. Raju, in his complaint, said that the drivers of the trucks and tractors abandoned the vehicles and escaped soon after villagers gathered at the spot and protested.

The vehicles are suspected to belong to real estate companies, which are often caught dumping debris in quarries and lakes situated on the outskirts of the city polluting the environment .

The police have summoned the owners of the 10 tractors, two tipper lorries, and two goods vehicle to ascertain who is responsible for dumping debris at the quarry pits situated on government land.