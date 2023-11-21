ADVERTISEMENT

Alert traffic policeman solves bike theft while checking defective number plate in Bengaluru

November 21, 2023 01:47 pm | Updated 01:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

Sub-Inspector Lakshminarayana stopped a scooter to check a defective number plate. The rider fled after abandoning the bike

The Hindu Bureau

A representational photo of a bike without number plate, mirrors, and indicators. | Photo Credit: File photo

An alert traffic Police Sub-Inspector cracked a scooter theft case during a special drive against defective number plates on Pottery Road on November 20.

On checking, Lakshminarayana realised that it was a stolen scooter with a fake registration plate.

He traced the actual registration number of the scooter and handed the vehicle over to Banaswadi police station where the scooter theft case was registered.

Banaswadi police are trying to track down the person who was riding the vehicle at the time it was stopped by Sub-Inspector Lakshminarayana.

DCP (Traffic East division) Kuldeep Kumar Jain appreciated Sub-Inspector Lakshminarayana for cracking the case.

Related Topics

bengaluru / crime

