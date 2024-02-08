ADVERTISEMENT

Alert Emergency Response Support System police team feted for rescuing women in nick of time

February 08, 2024 09:46 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The duo, with the help of control room staff, managed to track down the woman’s location from the last call and started searching for her

The Hindu Bureau

A woman, after a fight with her in-laws, walked out of the house along with her minor children recently before calling 112.

An Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) team of Doddaballapur police station comprising police constables Abhishek and Shivaraj reached within a few minutes and found that the mobile phone of the complainant was switched off.

The duo, with the help of control room staff, managed to track down her location from the last call and started searching for her. While passing by a dilapidated house, the police personnel heard the cry of children, rushed and broke open the door to find the woman attempting to end her life before her children.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The duo managed to rescue her before rushing her to the hospital along with the children.

The woman is presently under treatment and the police are probing the case further.

Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru District, Mallikarjuna Baladandi on Wednesday, February 7, felicitated the two police personnel personnel.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US