Alert Emergency Response Support System police team feted for rescuing women in nick of time

The duo, with the help of control room staff, managed to track down the woman’s location from the last call and started searching for her

February 08, 2024 09:46 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A woman, after a fight with her in-laws, walked out of the house along with her minor children recently before calling 112.

An Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) team of Doddaballapur police station comprising police constables Abhishek and Shivaraj reached within a few minutes and found that the mobile phone of the complainant was switched off.

The duo, with the help of control room staff, managed to track down her location from the last call and started searching for her. While passing by a dilapidated house, the police personnel heard the cry of children, rushed and broke open the door to find the woman attempting to end her life before her children.

The duo managed to rescue her before rushing her to the hospital along with the children.

The woman is presently under treatment and the police are probing the case further.

Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru District, Mallikarjuna Baladandi on Wednesday, February 7, felicitated the two police personnel personnel.

