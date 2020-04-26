Alcohol from FSL stolen

Around 1,080 ml of liquor that was locked up in the strong room of the highly secure Forensic Science Laboratory at Madiwala has been stolen. Based on a complaint by Vani N., Assistant Director, on Saturday, the police registered a case.

“It was part of the 2,600 ml of liquor seized by the Kumbalgod, Ramanagaram, and Magadi police in 2019 under the Excise Act and had been sent to FSL for analysis,” an officer said.

The incident came to light when an official went to check the stock and found the liquor bottles from the sealed box missing. The police suspect that an office help, identified as Anthony, had broken in.

“We suspect that he took bottles for personal consumption as liquor sale has been banned since the lockdown. We are not ruling out the possibility that he stole the bottles to tamper with the case. He is absconding and efforts are on to track him,” they said.