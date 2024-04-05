Akshaya Patra’s 4 billion meals milestone commemorated at the UN

April 05, 2024 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - Bengaluru

In a recent event held at the United Nations (UN), Akshaya Patra Foundation was commemorated for achieving the 4 Billion Meals Milestone under PM POSHAN Abhiyaan. The Permanent Mission of India to the UN in New York celebrated the nation’s considerable progress toward the global aspiration of Zero Hunger (Sustainable Development Goal 2) during the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Akshaya Patra on this occasion through a letter which said, “As we celebrate this milestone, we must reflect on the intrinsic value that food holds in our vibrant culture. From the sacred Annaprashan ceremony marking a child’s first ‘rice meal’ to the concept of a ‘Thali’ emphasising the importance of a balanced diet, our societal ethos creates an interplay among nutrition, diet and diversity. The significance of this milestone is further highlighted by serving the meal at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, showcasing a passion for global well-being.”

The keynote address at the event was delivered by Kailash Satyarthi, an advocate for children’s rights and a staunch supporter of the SDGs. He said, “Akshaya Patra has been successfully able to keep millions of children dropping out of schools who would otherwise be pushed into labour due to their socio economic status. Their noble work will take the country many steps ahead by helping the youth achieve their true potential.”

The Akshaya Patra Foundation began serving meals in the year 2000. Madhu Pandit Dasa, Founder-Chairman, The Akshaya Patra Foundation, while reflecting on the recent achievement expressed the wish to take Akshaya Patra to countries beyond India and work with their governments to serve children.

