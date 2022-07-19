Midday meal: External agencies to supply eggs at schools in Karnataka

At places where ISCKON supplies food under its Akshaya Patra scheme, orders will be given to other people to supply eggs. File photo | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

July 19, 2022 20:48 IST

Inclusion of eggs in meals will be the best way to combat malnutrition, says Minister B.C. Nagesh

The government will identify external agencies to provide eggs at schools where ISKCON supplies midday meals under its Akshaya Patra scheme. B.C. Nagesh, Minister of School Education and Literacy, on Tuesday said that inclusion of eggs in meals will be the best way to combat malnutrition.

While the Finance department has given its concurrence to provide eggs to schools in all districts of Karnataka for 46 days in a year, the Government Order on the same is still pending.

Mr. Nagesh, speaking to reporters at an interaction in Press Club, said, “Not only in India, but all over the world, system of food is a debatable thing. There are many countries where people do not even consume milk. This is how the new generations are. But at present, this (issue of eggs) is the best we can do to eradicate malnutrition. At places where ISCKON supplies food, orders will be given to other people to supply eggs.”

He further said that students in rural areas have a higher nutritional requirement. He added that there is also a higher need for teachers in small towns and villages now as more than 40,000 students from Bengaluru moved to smaller cities and towns during the pandemic.

Syllabus

Among other things, he also spoke about the elements which should be added to the educational syllabus for children. “Real Indian history should be taught to children in schools. While we have 6,000 years of history, only 200 years of history is being taught. Every child should know the history of the country as it naturally generates love towards the country,” he said. He added that moral education should also be a part of education to inculcate social responsibility amongst students. “Education is not just for employment, but to lead a life in society and be responsible towards it.”

Madrasas

The Minister also said that there is a demand from the community to include different subjects in Madrasas, like in Uttar Pradesh. He mentioned that attendance in Urdu schools in the State has come down drastically as students from there also want to go to regular schools and learn English, Science and Mathematics. He added that in the future, steps will be taken to make it mandatory for madrasa going students to attend regular classes too.

‘Will speak to bus corporations’

Following repeated complaints from students about buses not stopping at the designated places which is leading them to run on the roads to catch buses, the Minister said that he will hold conversations with the Managing Directors of BMTC and KSRTC to address the problems.