Akshaya Patra Foundation to help enhance effectiveness of mid-day meal scheme

Enters into pact with UN’s World Food Programme

The Akshaya Patra Foundation (TAPF) and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in India have entered into a partnership to enhance the effectiveness of the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (formerly mid-day meal scheme).

Bishow Parajuli, representative and Country Director for WFP in India, said, “The partnership is a strategic force multiplier bringing deep work and experience together. India was strategically important for School Meals Coalition that was launched in 2020 with WFP as a coordinating body, as it implemented the largest school feeding programme in the world.”

Since its inception in 1961, school meals have been part of WFP’s mission. WFP has six decades of experience supporting school feeding, and working with more than 100 countries to set up sustainable national school feeding programmes.

Chanchalapthi Dasa, vice-chairman, The Akshaya Patra Foundation, said, “With this partnership, the foundation intends to complement WFP’s global network of running large-scale feeding programmes across the world.”

A steering committee formed between these organisations would plan, discuss and mobilise financial resources to implement various activities.