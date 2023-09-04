ADVERTISEMENT

Akashvani to launch ‘Story Akka’ programme for children

September 04, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Starting this Teachers’ Day, children across Karnataka will get to hear twice a week ‘Story Akka’, a radio programme series in Kannada that launches on Akashvani-Bengaluru.

The series is designed for children to gain empathy and understanding of people with disabilities and features stories as well as information on digital assistive technologies, according to a release.

‘Story Akka’ not only showcases the spirit of innovation but also incorporates educational elements in Maths and Science to enrich young minds.

“Segments such as simple Maths problems, intriguing facts about the human body, and captivating trivia about nature are seamlessly integrated into the narratives, creating an immersive and enjoyable learning experience for children,” said the release.

The programmes can be heard live on the ‘Newsonair’ app of Prasar Bharati, available on Apple’s App Store and Android’s Google Play. The 10-minute programmes will be broadcast twice a week, on Tuesday and Saturday at 5.45 p.m. on Akashvani across Karnataka.

