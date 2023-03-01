ADVERTISEMENT

Akasa Air set to become second largest airline in Bengaluru  

March 01, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

One of the two domestic carriers in the country to allow passengers the option to travel with pets in the cabin and also carry them in the cargo compartment, 400 have been flown since October last year

The Hindu Bureau

Founder & CEO, Akasa Air, Vinay Dube holds a model of an aircraft during a press conference after completing six month of operations, in Bengaluru on Wednesday, March 1. | Photo Credit: SHAILENDRA BHOJAK

Akasa Air will become the second largest domestic airline operating out of Bengaluru by the end of June.

Vinay Dube, founder and chief executive officer of Akasa Air, which completed six months of operations, said that at present the airline is operating 36 departures from Bengaluru and by the end of June it will become the second largest domestic carrier out of Bengaluru.

“Bengaluru being our first home is special in many ways and we are proud of the growing connectivity we are able to offer from the city. By midsummer, our forecast is to become the second largest domestic airline in Bengaluru,” said Mr. Dube.

The airline has flown a total of 0.5 million passengers from the city, which contributes to 35 per cent of the total number of passengers flown across its network to date.

The airline currently connects Bengaluru to 13 destinations across the country. Akasa Air would also be setting up a learning academy in Bengaluru.

Expansion of fleet

Mr. Dube said that Akasa Air would be expanding its fleet and by the end of the year would place an order for a fleet of aircraft in three digits.

The airline has already ordered 72 aircraft of which 18 have been delivered. He said that there would be a requirement of 3,500 pilots in the next decade and in the next 12 months the airline would hire 300 pilots.

Mr. Dube added that the airline plans to launch its first international flight by the end of the year.

Over 400 pets flown

Akasa Air, which is one of the two domestic carriers in the country to allow passengers the option to travel with pets in the cabin and also carry them in the cargo compartment, said that since the fly with pet scheme was introduced in October last year, over 400 pets have been flown by it.

“We have flown over 400 pets and Bengaluru contributes to about 40% of the number. About  80% of the pets are dogs and 20% are cats. Similarly  almost 80% of what we fly (pets) are in the cabin and the remaining 20% in the cargo hold,” Belson Coutinho, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing & Experience Officer, Akasa Air. 

