Akademi award winner found dead under mysterious circumstances

A professor at Bangalore University, who is a Kendra Sahitya Akademi award winner, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his apartment at Kengeri on Saturday.

Prof. G. Nanjundan, 58, was a Professor in the Department of Statistics at Bangalore University. According to the police, he was staying alone as his son and wife are in Chennai. He did not go to work since Wednesday and his phone was switched off.

Worried family members alerted his friend who went to his house and forced open the door to find him lying dead on the bed.

The body is decomposed. Police suspect that he might have died four days ago. They have filed an unnatural death report and are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death.

Police say he had a history of heart ailments.

Prof. Nanjundan has published several papers in reputed journals. He won the Kendra Sahitya Akademi award in 2012 for “Akka”, a collection of short stories written by various Kannada women writers which was translated into Tamil.