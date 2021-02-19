AITUC protests against rising fuel prices

The Bengaluru district committee of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) held a protest against the rise in fuel prices, in the city on Thursday. Protesters termed the rise in fuel prices as “inhumane” and the result of “mismanagement” of the economy by the Union government.

“At a time when crude oil prices per barrel hover around $60 range, the Centre has increased the excise duties to over ₹30 per litre of petrol and diesel. Due to the failure of GST, demonetisation, and now the negative economic impact of COVID-19 lockdown, the government has resorted to looting people through prohibitive excise duties on fuel,” stated a press release.

The AITUC also submitted a memorandum to the State government through Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner’s office demanding reservation for workers in housing schemes of the BDA and the KHB, free COVID-19 vaccine for all, legislation for compulsory recognition of trade unions, and others.