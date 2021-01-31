AITUC centenary on January 31

31 January 2021 07:47 IST

The centenary celebrations and 10th Bengaluru district conference of All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Bengaluru District Committee, will be held on January 31.

AITUC, in a release, said that the conference will discuss important issues of the working class, including reservation for workers in housing schemes of BDA and KHB, free COVID-19 vaccine, plans to protest against rise in prices of fuel and essential commodities, anti-worker labour legislations, support for the farmers’ agitation. Over 250 representatives from engineering, construction, pharmaceutical, automobile, manufacturing, chemical and packaging industries will deliberate on these issues in the conference, the release stated.

H. Mahadevan (working president, AITUC), Babu Mathew (professor, NLSIU), Siddangouda Patil (editor, Hosathu magazine), H.V. Ananthsubba Rao (president, AITUC Karnataka) and G. Babu (secretary, CPI Bangalore District Committee) will participate in the conference. The event will be held at Badaganadu Bhavan, Sampige Road, Malleswaram.

Advertising

Advertising