AITUC centenary on January 31

The centenary celebrations and 10th Bengaluru district conference of All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Bengaluru District Committee, will be held on January 31.
AITUC, in a release, said that the conference will discuss important issues of the working class, including reservation for workers in housing schemes of BDA and KHB, free COVID-19 vaccine, plans to protest against rise in prices of fuel and essential commodities, anti-worker labour legislations, support for the farmers’ agitation. Over 250 representatives from engineering, construction, pharmaceutical, automobile, manufacturing, chemical and packaging industries will deliberate on these issues in the conference, the release stated.
H. Mahadevan (working president, AITUC), Babu Mathew (professor, NLSIU), Siddangouda Patil (editor, Hosathu magazine), H.V. Ananthsubba Rao (president, AITUC Karnataka) and G. Babu (secretary, CPI Bangalore District Committee) will participate in the conference. The event will be held at Badaganadu Bhavan, Sampige Road, Malleswaram.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath