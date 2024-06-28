GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Airtel to install mini towers to resolve network issues at Parappana Agrahara

Other Telecom Service Providers to continue with network optimisation efforts

Published - June 28, 2024 09:21 pm IST - Benagluru 

Shreyas H S
Shreyas H.S.

Telecom Service Provider (TSP) Airtel is all set to install mini cell towers near Parappana Agrahara Central Prison Complex to offer a permanent solution to mobile network issues in the area around the prison complex due to the installation of Harmonic Call Blocking System, a new technology introduced by the Union Government to block calls within the prison premises.

Meanwhile, other TSPs will continue to fine-tune their network optimisation efforts over the next 10 days to enhance service quality for their subscribers. The jammer frequency for Blue Water, a highrise apartment nearby, has been reduced from 700 metres to 150 metres, striking a balance between connectivity and jail security. Additionally, the height of the jammer within the jail premises has been lowered, which is expected to improve signal reception for higher tower units.

These decisions were made at a meeting between the Department of Telecommunication, TSPs, the Prisons Department, and affected residents on Friday, June 28. The residents’ welfare associations in the meeting also clarified that the cost will not be borne by them and funds to set up mini cell towers should be arranged either by the government or telecom service providers. The next meeting has been scheduled for July 8.

