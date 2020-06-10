Airtel to home deliver SIM cards to customers in Bengaluru

In a bid to encourage people to stay safe at home, one of the largest telecom operators in the country, Airtel is offering its customers a bundle of new ‘concierge services’ in Bengaluru.

The service provider will deliver SIM cards at customers’ doorsteps. In addition to this, installation of broadband and DTH are also being made available.

All field teams of Airtel have been trained on a new contactless delivery and installation protocol, said a statement from Gopal Vittal, CEO, Airtel. The digital channels have been even more simple to ensure that users can easily recharge mobile/ TV, pay bills, buy new services or raise a complaint from anywhere, he said.