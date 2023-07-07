Airstrips proposed in Dharmasthala, Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru; ecologists question move

July 07, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka government has proposed to develop airstrips in Dharmasthala, Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru with the intention of “promoting tourism, industrial sector and support disaster management measures.”

However, with existing opposition to similar measures that included a railway line to Kodagu’s Kushalnagar, the new move is being questioned by ecologists. T.V. Ramachandra from the Centre for Ecological Sciences, Indian Institute of Science, said air connectivity helps, but not when it means disturbing ecologically fragile regions such as Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada and Chikkamagaluru. “There are already airports in Mangaluru and Kannur. These are fragile regions and the damage is already done to these places. What we need is a carrying capacity study by a competent authority in these regions,” he said.

Other measures proposed to reduce disaster risks and strengthen fire and emergency services include works worth ₹721 crore from National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) such as flood control in Bengaluru, and landslide risk mitigation in Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada and Hassan districts.

Mitigating conflict

Increasing instances of man-elephant conflict prompted measures in the new Budget too, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah saying of the 520 km of forest barricades proposed under the Congress’s previous tenure, 312 km has been constructed and priority will be given to the construction of the remaining barricade with ₹120 crore set aside for it for 2023-24.

Elephant task forces have been set up in Mysuru, Mandya, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Kodagu and in the current year, two new elephant task forces will be set up in Ramanagara and Bannerghatta area, he added.

A Blackbuck Conservation Reserve has been announced in Bidar at a cost of ₹2 crore while the Budget also allocated ₹500 crore for the “Hasireekarana programme” for 17 districts of the Bayaluseeme region to improve the 10% forest coverage in the region and bring it on par with the 33% prescribed by the National Forest Policy.

Apart from these, strengthening of rehabilitation centres at Bannerghatta and Mysuru for animals rescued during man-animal conflicts, as well as the construction of new rehabilitation centres at Shivamogga and Belagavi have been announced.

Mr. Siddaramaiah also said as provisions of the Forest Rights Act pose a major hindrance to providing housing to forest dwellers, a proposal will be submitted to the Central government to bring amendments to the Act.

To promote decarbonisation of economy and encourage green growth, a scheme will be commenced for the voluntary disclosure of Green House Gases (GHGs) by the organisations in the State, he added.

