Airport staff’s phone stolen, cash withdrawn using using net banking

A 52-year-old KIA staff member was robbed of his mobile phone and debit card while boarding a train from Delhi to Bengaluru.

Before he could reach and file a complaint, the accused had withdrawn ₹79,600 using the net banking option on the phone.

After getting down at the station, the victim, Rajiv Ranjan Kumar Singh, a resident of Vidyaranyapura, realised that fraudulent transactions had taken place and filed a complaint with the Bengaluru city railway police on Monday.

The police have registered a complaint and forwarded it to the jurisdictional police where the crime occurred.