Airport road: NHAI to build service roads near IAF air base in Yelahanka

Photo Credit: file photo

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will build service roads near the Yelahanka Airforce Base, which will help in the smooth flow of the traffic on the highway that leads to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). The highway does not have service roads from the end of BSF headquarters to Hunasamaranahalli Lake.

Mid-May, the airport road witnessed inundation due to incessant rains as a portion of the low-lying area of the highway near the airbase was flooded with rain water, resulting in a traffic pile-up for miles. Unable to reach the airport on time, many had missed flights.

Flyers had slammed the NHAI for failing to clear the waterlogging on one of the prominent highways for which a hefty toll fee is being collected from road users.

Chief General Manager of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) M.K. Wathore told The Hindu that a service road on the stretch for a distance of 2 km will be built in the coming days and Defence authorities will be approached seeking the required land for the construction of the service road.

When asked about the reason for waterlogging in the area, the official said, “Waterlogging happened due to heavy rainfall. The drainage system is clogged because of plastic and other waste. We have given instructions to the officials to attend to these issues and help to ensure the smooth flow of the traffic”.

On other hand, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is constructing an elevated metro line along the highway from Hebbal to the airport. Near the airbase, BMRCL is building the metro line using a cut-and-cover method. The BMRCL will remove several structures coming in the way of the alignment.

An official of BMRCL said, “We have to remove five buildings and several utility structures coming in the way of our alignment and also to facilitate construction of a service road on the right side of the highway. BMRCL will build the structures, the overhead tank, the subway, and others as compensatory measures as per the requirement of IAF. The NHAI will build the service road on both sides”.

DCP traffic (North) Savitha S. added, “We had given strict instructions to officials concerned on clearing the water drainage system. Water logging caused hardship to the public as traffic piled up for hours”.

No progress in adding more lanes near Hebbal

The NHAI had planned to add more lanes from the Hebbal flyover towards the skywalk located near Esteem Mall. Many years ago, trees that were located on Defence land were axed to build more lanes. But the project was never completed.

The Hebbal flyover is known for traffic snarls as thousands of vehicles come in various directions. Building additional lanes near the skywalk would help in smooth flow of the traffic moving towards Sahakarnagar.

The bus station at Hebbal is used by hundreds of passengers using inter-State services every day and city buses operated by the BMTC. In the evening hours, buses and other vehicles are haphazardly parked, blocking the movement of traffic.

On other hand, near the Sadahalli toll gate, the NHAI had planned to build an underpass and remove the existing traffic signal. Flaws in the design forced the authority to abandon the project mid-way. Removal of the signal at the point would make the highway a signal-free corridor till KIA.