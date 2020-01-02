Airport commuters asked to use alternative roads

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has advised citizens travelling to the Kempegowda International Airport to take alternative routes on Friday.

The traffic diversion has been suggested in view of the security arrangements for the 107th Indian Science Congress that is to be held in the GKVK campus on January 3 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A release by the BTP stated that vehicles moving heading towards the airport should take a right turn at Hebbal flyover and go towards Nagawara junction, Narayanapura Cross, Hegde Nagar , right turn at Reva college junction, Bagalur and enter the back gate at the Airport.

Vehicles coming from Mehkri Circle will have to go towards Sadashivanagar police station, BEL Road, Kuvempu Circle, Gangamma Circle, M.S. Palya junction and then move towards Yelahanka and Kogilu Cross to reach the airport.

The police has banned parking of vehicles on Ballari Road and on roads leading to GKVK from January 3 to January 7.

Meanwhile, there will be traffic restrictions on the Old Airport Road due to movement of VVIPs and VIP vehicles on Friday.