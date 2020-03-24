Airline staff allege harassment by landlords

Amidst misinformation and misconceptions about the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been complaints about alleged harassment of several airline crew members by landlords, and even the local police and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) personnel.

According to a senior crew member of an airline, the police and BBMP personnel have visited the homes of several crew members living in the city. He alleged that this, in some instances, has been at the behest of landlords/house owners/society members.

“Without verifying if the crew members have indeed travelled abroad or if they have been in contact with anyone who has been tested positive, the personnel have just stamped the hands of these crew members and their families,” he claimed. Once stamped, the person will have to be under home quarantine for at least 14 days.

Vacate homes

The crew member also alleged that three of his colleagues were asked to vacate their homes immediately. “While some have taken leave to go back to their hometowns, others are sharing accommodation with their colleagues,” he claimed.

Several airlines have responded to this alleged harassment of their crew members. In a press release, Air India has reiterated that it has taken adequate precautions and followed all safety measures prescribed to provide protection to its crew members.

Guidelines followed

Similarly, IndiGo, in a statement, claimed to have provided precaution to ensure its crew is protected from infection while discharging their duties. They claimed that all advisories and guidelines issued by the Union government were being followed. They have also appealed to all, especially the law enforcement agencies, to ensure that the crew are treated with courtesy and respect.

Meanwhile, the BBMP and police personnel said they have completed stamping of 10,000 passengers under home quarantine by deploying 600 teams in two days. On Tuesday, 500 teams will stamp another 10,000.

Responding to the allegations, senior police officials said the special teams were visiting people based on the information provided by the government. BBMP officials too stated that allegations of forced stamping were unsubstantiated, and claimed that they had not received such complaints.