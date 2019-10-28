Airline employee held for immigration scam

Immigration officials caught an employee of a private airline last week when he was allegedly trying to get immigration clearance for two women who were scheduled to board a flight overseas without valid documents.
They handed over Mallikarjuna and the two women to the airport police.
An initial probe revealed that Mallikarjuna had received ₹5,000 from a middleman to help the two women who were going to Kuwait to work as labourers.
Mallikarjuna told the police that one of the accused, Narasimha, transferred the money to his account online before he met the two women outside the airport.
The women told officials that the accused had promised to provide jobs in Kuwait. They were heading to Sri Lanka on a tourist visa from where they were to take a flight to Kuwait on a work visa.
Police are trying to trace Narasimha and two of his associates.
