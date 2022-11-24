Aircraft stands of KIA’s Terminal 2 will be commissioned on December 29

November 24, 2022 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has issued an Aeronautical Information Publication Supplement (AIP) stating that effective from December 29, aircraft stands and a portion of a taxilane will be commissioned at the Kempegowda International Airport’s (KIA) Terminal 2.

The phase 1 of Terminal 2 was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11, but it is yet to be operational.

“The purpose of this AIP Supplement is to inform the stakeholders (Airlines, Air Navigation Service Provider, Regulator etc.) likely to use the information pertaining to commissioning of aircraft stands V36 to V63 and extended portion of Taxilane M between Taxilane D and aircraft stand V36 for newly built Terminal 2 at KIA, Bengaluru,” stated the AIP.

An aviation expert said that the AIP effectively informs that the Terminal-2 is not yet been commissioned and it can start from December 29.

“A few stands will be opened and aircraft will be allowed to park there. When it says that stands are being commissioned it means the stands would be available for use,” an expert said.

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Hari Marar recently said that the Terminal 2 will become operational in one-and-a-half or two months time and that a few more trials including a security sweep were pending.

Phase 1, covering 255,645 square metres, will cater to 25 million passengers per annum (MPPA). It is designed and built on four key pillars which are Terminal in a Garden, Sustainability, Technology and Art and Culture.