AirAsia India to operate flights from KIA’s Terminal 2 from February 15

February 03, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

A file photo of Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: File Photo

One more airline will start flight service from the newly launched Terminal 2 (T2) at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). AirAsia India on Friday announced that the airline would be moving all domestic operations to T2 from February 15.

On January 15, Star Air became the first airline to begin flights from the new terminal. AirAsia India said a majority of departures would be facilitated via aerobridge.

43 daily departures

Bengaluru is the home base and largest hub for AirAsia India and the airline will operate 43 daily departures connecting Bengaluru to Delhi, Goa, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Pune, Jaipur, Lucknow, Ranchi, Kochi, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, and Surat. The airline will also operate connecting flights from Bengaluru to Imphal and Srinagar on its network.

“The new terminal operations will serve as a catalyst for our Bengaluru operations, one of the largest with 43 daily departures,” Aloke Singh, president, AirAsia India, said.

“BLR airport is seeing a strong rebound in passenger traffic as the number of passengers and flight movements have steadily climbed over the last few months. With the additional capacity that is available at T2, we are now well-equipped to handle this growth and serve as the new gateway to India,” Hari Marar, MD & CEO, Bangalore International Airport Ltd., said.

The T2 is equipped to provide services to passengers with reduced mobility and special needs. To offer a comprehensive shopping and dining experience, T2 houses a host of shopping and dining options from an array of partners, catering to the requirements of guests and patrons alike. Less than 100 metres from the arrival gate, T2 has an upcoming multi-level parking lot and multimodal transport hub (MMTH) enabling passengers to switch between multiple modes of transport. Air-conditioned airport shuttle services operate round the clock to offer seamless connectivity to the airport from across the city.

