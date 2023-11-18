Air ticket prices from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad skyrocket ahead of ICC Men’s World Cup finale

November 18, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

With India taking on Australia in the final of the ICC World Cup 2023 at Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19, cricket fans from Bengaluru who are planning to watch the finale live from the stadium will have to shell out a fortune in case they have not already booked air tickets.

Flight fares on the route have shot up to ₹84,000, with barely a few seats remaining. A few remaining seats on the Vistara Airlines portal on Thursday afternoon showed fares ranging from ₹57,032 to ₹74,031 (economy standard and economy-flexi category) from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad on November 18, the eve of the finale. The fare for premium economy value and premium economy standard ranged from ₹82,944 and ₹84,527. These flights are not direct flights but stop over flights ranging three to 10 hours.

On Indigo, fares ranged from ₹26,999 to ₹30,000 for direct flights between the two cities on November 18. For the lone Akasa Airline non-stop flight on November 18, the fare is ₹26,362. Seats on Air India flights to Ahmedabad from Bengaluru have been sold out for November 17 and 18.

Tarun Madan, a fintech employee, and a Whitefield resident, will attend the match in person. “I’ll be going to Ahmedabad to watch the match. I’m very excited and happy that India qualified for the finals, and I had tickets for it. It was expensive, but it will definitely be worth it since India will be there.” he said.

