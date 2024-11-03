Air quality remained moderate on all three days of Deepavali festivities 

The air quality in Bengaluru during all three days of Deepavali festivities remained moderate despite the widespread bursting of firecrackers across the city.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board, the Air Quality Index (AQI) data recorded on October 31, November 1 and 2, a majority of the monitoring stations showed the air quality at a moderate level as per data recorded at 7 p.m. on each of the above days.

While some stations like Hombegowda Nagar (93 AQI on October 31 and 89 AQI on November 2), Peenya (83 AQI on October 31), Sanegurava Halli (63 AQI, 86 AQI and 92 AQI on October 31, November 1 and November 2 respectively) and Peenya (95 AQI on November 2) recorded satisfactory air quality.

The highest recorded AQI during the three days was 197 at Jigani, followed by 188 at BTM Layout and 181 at Kasturinagar. While the Jigani and BTM Layout stations recorded the highest AQI figures on November 1, Kasturinagar station recorded its highest AQI figures on November 2.

The second day of the Deepavali (November 1) saw a dip in the city’s air quality compared to the other two days. As per the data recorded after the festivities on November 3, a majority of the monitoring stations across the city recorded satisfactory air quality. While two stations Hombegowda Nagar (35 AQI) and Silkboard (43 AQI) recorded good air quality, the City Railway Station (AQI 109) and Shivapura, Peenya (121 AQI) recorded moderate air quality on November 3.

AQI ranging between 101 and 200 is considered moderate and the possible health impacts are breathing discomfort to the people with lungs, asthma and heart diseases. The AQI ranging from 51 t to 100 is considered satisfactory and the possible health impacts are minor breathing discomfort to sensitive people. AQI ranging from 0-50 is considered good with minimal health impact.

