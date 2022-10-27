Air pollution rises in Bengaluru on the last day of Deepavali festival

The Hindu Bureau October 27, 2022 21:14 IST

Children burning crackers during Deepavali in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

On Thursday morning, however, the PM levels had come down in most stations but they were still over 100 micrograms per cubic metre at a few places

The pollution levels in the city continued to be high on the last day of Deepavali as many blasted the last of their stock of firecrackers. By Wednesday evening, particulate matter (PM) 2.5 and 10 had significantly increased in most stations of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The pollutants were found in larger amounts in the southern parts of the city. At 8 p.m. on Wednesday, the average PM 2.5 at Hebbal was 184 micrograms per cubic metre while it was 108 micrograms at Hombegowdanagar. At Jayanagar 5th Block, from 167 micrograms the previous night, it had shot up to 218, rendering the air quality to be poor. At Silk Board, on the other hand, PM 2.5 was at 239 micrograms while PM 10 was at 252 micrograms. Here too, the numbers had increased from Tuesday night. The numbers had also escalated at other stations, including Peenya and Hebbal. In the aftermath of the festival, on Thursday morning, while the PM levels had come down in most stations, the numbers were still over 100 at a few places. At Jayanagar, the PM 2.5 was at 143 micrograms whereas at Silk Board, PM 10 was at 172 micrograms and the air quality was said to be moderate at both places. However, at Bapujinagar, air quality was still poor owing to PM 2.5 of 223 micrograms.



