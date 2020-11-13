Air passengers asked to use biowaste bins to dispose PPE

Bengaluru

13 November 2020 01:27 IST

Air passengers using Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) have been asked to use biowaste bins to dispose personal protective equipment (PPE). In a press release, the KIA has said that 139 biowaste bins of different sizes have placed at different points for disposing of PPE.

“Currently, used PPE is found strewn across the airport campus, posing a health hazard to both passengers and staff. BLR airport collects almost 800 to 1,000 kg of biowaste a day. In an effort to reduce COVID-19-related PPE waste, BIAL is managing the disposal of biowaste in a scientific manner, as stipulated by the government,” stated the release.

“The use of proper personal protective equipment, like masks, gloves, face shield, and hazmat suits are critically important in the fight against the spread of COVID-19. This has led to the problem of used PPE contamination at the airport. Once discarded, they become an alarming health and environmental hazard for both passengers and housekeeping staff. At BLR airport, we request passengers be mindful of this issue and maintain their commitment to keep their city and airport clean by using designated bins for PPE disposal,” said a BIAL spokesperson in the release.

