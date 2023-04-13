HamberMenu
Air India to launch TaxiBot operations at Bengaluru and Delhi airports for A320s

April 13, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
In October 2019, in a global first, Air India used a TaxiBot on an Airbus A320 aircraft, operating a commercial flight with passengers on board. A TaxiBot is used to tow aircraft from the airport terminal gate to the taxi-out point, and vice versa. 

Air India has signed an agreement with KSU Aviation to launch TaxiBot operations in Delhi and Bengaluru airports for its Airbus A320 family of aircraft.

The strategic partnership is aligned with Air India’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint, as the adoption of TaxiBots envisages a potential saving of approximately 15,000 tonnes in fuel consumption over three years.

The TaxiBot is a semi-robotic equipment. Once attached to the aircraft, the TaxiBot acts as an extension of the aircraft’s nose-landing gear. It is used to tow aircraft from the airport terminal gate to the taxi-out point, and to tow aircraft to the terminal gate after landing (taxi-in phase), without utilising the aircraft’s engines, thus saving jet fuel. The equipment curbs fuel consumption, carbon emission, noise levels, as well as cost for airlines.

Also ReadKIA T2 brings garden and beauty back to Bengaluru airport

Campbell Wilson, CEO & MD, Air India, said, “As a responsible airline, Air India is constantly looking for ways to improve sustainability and manage our carbon footprint. The deployment of TaxiBots is one more example of our commitment to reduce emissions and fuel consumption. This collaboration with KSU will allow us to better assess the capabilities of TaxiBots, and potentially lead to greater deployment across Air India’s subsidiaries and other airports.”

Dr. Ashwani Khanna, director, KSU Aviation Private Limited., said, “We are excited about the formal induction of TaxiBot as part of Air India’s focused approach to address its carbon footprint. Air India is undergoing a massive transformation, and has adopted sustainable practices as an integral part of this journey. We are committed to partner with like-minded organisations, like Air India, to leverage modern-day technology for reducing carbon footprint and accelerate the pursuit of being net zero.”

