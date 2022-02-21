Air India flight with technical snag lands safely at Bengaluru airport
An Air India flight with 157 passengers, which was suspected to have developed a technical snag mid-air, made a safe landing at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).
After landing, the flight was towed away from the runway to the bay. The flight from Delhi departed at 9.45 p.m on Sunday and reached Bengaluru after three hours.
A spokesperson of Air India termed the incident as “minor.”
“AI 504 from Delhi to Bengaluru suspected to have low hydraulic level had a safe landing. After the landing, the aircraft A320 neo was towed away from the runway to the bay,” said the spokesperson.
