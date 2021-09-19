Air India flight develops technical snag on runway

Bengaluru

19 September 2021

It was delayed for over 5 hours

A New Delhi-bound Air India flight scheduled to take off at 10.25 a.m. from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) developed a technical snag on the runway Saturday morning.

Mahendra Kumar Joshi, one of the passengers on the plane, claimed they were made to sit onboard for nearly two and a half hours with no clear information on alternate arrangements. “Many passengers had planned their travel as a stop over at Delhi to catch other flights to Srinagar, the North East and other international destinations, so they were very upset,” he said.

The second runway at KIA was used to operate other flights due to this issue. “On September 18, a Delhi-bound Air India flight developed a technical issue while taxiing to the runway at the airport. There was no impact on the operations as South Runway was used to ensure smooth operations,” said a BIAL spokesperson.

According to an Air India spokesperson, the snag was fixed and the same aircraft flew to New Delhi with the passengers at 3.45 p.m.