Air India Express flight from Bengaluru to Kochi makes emergency landing

According to sources, the fire was noticed minutes after the take off

Updated - May 19, 2024 08:37 am IST

Published - May 19, 2024 08:24 am IST - Bengaluru

PTI
An Air India Express flight from Bengaluru to Kochi made an emergency landing at Bengaluru after a fire was noticed in one of the engines.

An Air India Express flight from Bengaluru to Kochi made an emergency landing at Bengaluru after a fire was noticed in one of the engines. | Photo Credit: K. BHAGYA PRAKASH

An Air India Express flight from Bengaluru to Kochi made an emergency landing at Bengaluru after a fire was noticed in one of the engines, the Bangalore International Airport Limited said on May 19.

All the passengers and crew were evacuated and no one was injured, Air India Express said in a statement.

According to sources, the fire was noticed minutes after the take off.

Air India flight with 180 passengers from Pune collides with tug truck before takeoff

The crew members alerted the Air Traffic Controller and a full-scale emergency was declared.

Soon after the emergency landing at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru, the fire was extinguished.

"On May 18, 2024, IX 1132 from Bengaluru to Kochi made an emergency landing at BLR Airport at 2312 hrs, due to a reported fire in one of the engines," a spokesperson of the BIAL, which manages KIA, said in a statement.

A full-scale emergency was declared, and the fire was promptly extinguished upon landing. All 179 passengers and six crew members have been successfully evacuated from the aircraft, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) spokesperson said.

An Air India Express spokesperson said that due to suspected flames from the right engine after takeoff, the Bengaluru-Kochi flight 'elected' to return and carried out a precautionary landing at Bengaluru . The ground services also reported flames, resulting in an evacuation.

"The crew accomplished an evacuation with no injuries to any guests. We regret the inconvenience this has caused and are working to provide alternative arrangements for our guests to reach their destination as soon as possible," it said.

"A thorough investigation with the regulator shall be accomplished to establish the cause,” it said.

