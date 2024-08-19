Air India begins direct flight service between Bengaluru and London Gatwick

Air India’s non-stop service between Bengaluru and London Gatwick (LGW) commenced on Sunday.

The commencement of flights on this route has made Bengaluru the fifth Indian city to be connected to the second-largest airport in the U.K. and the the first Indian city to have direct connectivity to the two largest airports in London – Heathrow and Gatwick.

British Airways and Virgin Atlantic are already operating direct flights from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) to London’s Heathrow airport.

With the commencement of this new route, there will now be 19 weekly flights between the two cities.

The new route will feature five weekly flights, providing enhanced connectivity for both business and leisure travellers.

Air India’s five flights a week between KIA and London Gatwick will also take the total count of its flights from India to London Gatwick to 17 in a week.

Air India will operate its Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft on this route, featuring 18 flat beds in Business class and 238 spacious seats in Economy.

The inaugural flight departed from KIA at 1.05 p.m. on Sunday.

According to Air India, flight AI177 will depart Bengaluru at 1.05 p.m. and arrive at London Gatwick at 7.05 p.m. (local time). From London Gatwick, flight AI178 will depart at 8.35 p.m. (local time) and arrive in Bengaluru at 10.50 a.m. (next day arrival). From Bengaluru, the flight will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.