Air fares between Delhi and Bengaluru shoot up

May 19, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

Mini Tejaswi

Delhi-Bengaluru ticket fare, which was in the range of ₹7,000 and ₹11,000 until May 18, has now gone up to ₹21,000 to ₹36,000. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The swearing-in ceremony of the new council of ministers on Saturday seems to have pushed airfares between New Delhi-Bengaluru and Bengaluru-New Delhi up quite a bit.

For instance, Delhi-Bengaluru ticket fare, which was in the range of ₹7,000 and ₹11,000 until May 18, has now gone up to ₹21,000 to ₹36,000. Similarly, Bengaluru-Delhi fare, which was ₹7,000 to ₹13,000 until Friday afternoon, has now gone up to ₹24,000 to ₹33,000. Fares from Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Coimbatore, Kochi, and Pune to Bengaluru also have gone up more than double.

Some one lakh people are expected to attend the ceremony, including senior party leaders, workers and supporters.

Five and four-star hotels, business hotels, guest houses and clubs in the city are fully booked to accommodate the attendees, as per hotel industry sources. “This will give a fillip to small local hotels and darshinis in the CBD, as a large number of Congress workers will be depending on them,’‘ said restaurateur, Santosh P.

There will also be a flurry of activities on the logistics front as most taxis and cabs are booked to ferry people to Kanteerava Stadium and back to hotels, bus stations, railway stations, and the airport. A few private cab operators confirmed most cabs are booked for Saturday.

