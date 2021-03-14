Air-conditioned terminal at Baiyappanahalli to open soon

Bengaluru

14 March 2021 08:22 IST

The country’s first centralised air-conditioned railway terminal at Baiyappanahalli, which has been built on the lines of the one at Kempegowda International Airport, is set to become operational soon, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announced on Twitter on Saturday.

The South Western Railways plans to run long-distance services to metros such as Mumbai and Chennai, besides intra-State services from the terminal, which has been named after civil engineer and Bharat Ratna awardee Sir. M. Visvesvaraya.

The station building is spread over around 4,200 sq.m. and can cater to 50,000 people every day. With seven platforms, eight stabling lines and three pit lines, the terminal can operate 50 trains daily. Other amenities include a waiting hall, real-time passenger information system, a food court, escalators, a foot-over-bridge and two subways. The project was sanctioned in 2015-16, and commercial operations were scheduled to start by May 2020. However, it was delayed due to the pandemic and other factors.

The SWR estimated the project cost at around ₹314 crore. Officials said once operational, the station would help decongest KSR Bengaluru and Yeshwantpur railway stations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the terminal. SWR officials said they were waiting for a date from the Prime Minister’s Office.