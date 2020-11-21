Air chief reviews helicopter programme

Air Chief Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria, Chief of the Air Staff, during a sortie in the indigenous Light Combat Helicopter.

Bengaluru

21 November 2020 11:41 IST

Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria undertook his maiden flight in HAL designed and developed Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) on Friday. The aircraft took to the sky at 11.45 hours and remained airborne for an hour. The CAS was accompanied by HAL’s Deputy Chief Test Pilot, Wg. Cdr. (retd.) S.P. John.

While thanking all stakeholders of the project, the CAS said, “It was a very good sortie. I was able to look at the important flying characteristics and status of sensors. It is a potent platform due to excellent D&D efforts and well-supported flight test team. The IAF is keenly looking forward to the induction of this aircraft and I am sure HAL will give required focus on productionisation at a fast pace”.

R. Madhavan, CMD, HAL, thanked the CAS. He said HAL is geared up for productionisation of the aircraft to meet all the requirements of the air force.

