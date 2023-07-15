HamberMenu
AIR Bengaluru and FM Rainbow merger announced; Kannada activists threaten protests

July 15, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

An official announcement has been made on air that All India Radio (AIR) Bengaluru programmes will shortly be transmitted on FM Rainbow (101.3 FM), the only public-service all-Kannada Frequency Modulation (FM) entertainment channel. The announcement being made since Friday, does not mention a specific date, but sources in AIR Bengaluru said this will take effect from July 19.

The transmission of AIR Bengaluru programmes on FM Rainbow channel, essentially means the iconic channel will cease to exist, even as Vividh Bharti (102.9 FM) will increase its Kannada content and will become an exclusive entertainment channel. This is part of an ongoing effort to phase out Medium Wave transmission, on which the public-service edutainment content of AIR is still being transmitted, but increasingly has very few listeners. Wherever there are two FM channels, one will now be converted to a ‘content’ channel, transmitting AIR content and the other kept exclusively for ‘entertainment’. 

However, this decision had drawn the ire of several listeners and Kannada activists, who claim that FM Rainbow is part of the Kannada identity and shutting it down was a betrayal of Kannadigas. It can be recalled that Govindarajanagar Congress MLA Priya Kirshna had written to the Chief Minister seeking his intervention.

T.A. Narayana Gowda, president, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, said they had protested in front of AIR Bengaluru when the same proposal was made earlier following which it was withdrawn. “Shutting down the only Kannada public-service FM channel is a betrayal to Kannadigas and this cannot be tolerated. The channel should not stop for any reason. If the Union government goes ahead with this proposal, we will take the struggle to the streets,” he said.

