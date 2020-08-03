Air Asia offers biometric based boarding facility

03 August 2020 21:35 IST

The facility is optional

Passengers of Air Asia can now use biometric based self-boarding facility at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). The airport had rolled out the Digi Yatra project in July 2019 for Vistara flights.

In a release, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said that passengers, before entering the terminal, need to enrol their facial biometric and ID card validation at one of the 11 kiosks on the kerb, combined with their flight details. They will be authenticated and verified at every touch point by biometric technology.

“This process offers the highest degree of safety and security while ensuring stringent standards of privacy. The biometric data is used only for authentication and verification of passengers to assist the boarding process, and not for recognition,” states the release.

The facility will be optional for passengers. They can also use the existing manual process to board the flight.

The BIAL maintains that Digi Yatra biometric platform technology offers highest data protection as passenger info is temporarily stored in secure systems in dedicated data centres. “The biometric data is used only for authentication and verification of passengers to assist the boarding process, and not for recognition. The passenger data is deleted within a few hours of flight completion,” states the release.