Air Asia offers biometric based boarding facility

Passengers of Air Asia can now use biometric based self-boarding facility at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). The airport had rolled out the Digi Yatra project in July 2019 for Vistara flights.
In a release, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said that passengers, before entering the terminal, need to enrol their facial biometric and ID card validation at one of the 11 kiosks on the kerb, combined with their flight details. They will be authenticated and verified at every touch point by biometric technology.
“This process offers the highest degree of safety and security while ensuring stringent standards of privacy. The biometric data is used only for authentication and verification of passengers to assist the boarding process, and not for recognition,” states the release.
The facility will be optional for passengers. They can also use the existing manual process to board the flight.
The BIAL maintains that Digi Yatra biometric platform technology offers highest data protection as passenger info is temporarily stored in secure systems in dedicated data centres. “The biometric data is used only for authentication and verification of passengers to assist the boarding process, and not for recognition. The passenger data is deleted within a few hours of flight completion,” states the release.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath