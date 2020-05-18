Bengaluru

AIISH to resume OP services today

It went online during lockdown

Mysuru-based All-India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) will resume its out-patient services from Monday. The services had been suspended since March 25 in view of the lockdown.

The institute had been harnessing online platforms to offer services and it was able to continue therapies, rehabilitation, and pre-school education.

A team of specialists, team led by Director M. Pushpavathi, was available to help those with communication disorders, thanks to tele-therapy and tele-advice.

“The feedback to our initiatives was awe-inspiring. We had produced short videos on various speech and hearing problems and uploaded them on YouTube. The videos were well received with more than 8,000 views,” said Dr. Pushpavathi. Students of the institute also lent a helping hand.

Amidst the lockdown, live demonstration and training, online classes [for caregivers and siblings of special children] and other such initiatives were carried out on online platforms.

AIISH had launched at least 10 WhatsApp groups for various speech and hearing disorder therapies and the therapists had been in continuous touch with those in need of assistance.

The Tele-Centre for Persons with Communication Disorders also provided distance services.

Those wanting to use the insititute’s services can call 9986980236 or 9902122165 or email: aiishtelecenter@gmail.com.

