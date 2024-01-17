AIDYO State committee to hold dharna on Jan. 18 

January 17, 2024 06:55 am | Updated 06:55 am IST - BENGALURU

The All India Democratic Youth Organisation, Karnataka committee, will hold a State-level dharna on January 18 at Freedom Park at 11 a.m. to demand that the State and Union governments to fill vacant posts across various departments and against corruption in recruitment processes.

According to a release, their main demands include filling 9.64 lakh vacant posts in the Central government and also 2.58 lakh vacant posts in State government, including Education and Health Departments, filling vacant positions of special teachers in the Education Department, ensure employment for a minimum of 200 days a year under NREGS due to severe drought this year, and increase daily wages to ₹600.

