AIDSO protest on stopping scholarships

December 04, 2022 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) held a protest in Malleswaram in Bengaluru on December 4, Sunday, criticising the Central government’s move to withhold pre-matric scholarships for SC/ST, OBC and minority students studying in Classes I to VIII.

Speaking at the protest, State president AIDSO State president Ashwini K.S. said it was unfortunate at a time when students were already moving out of government schools owing to poor infrastructure and other issues. She demanded that the decision be rescinded immediately.