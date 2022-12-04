  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup: France vs Poland Round of 16 match live updates

AIDSO protest on stopping scholarships

December 04, 2022 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Members of AIDSO staging a protest in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Members of AIDSO staging a protest in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) held a protest in Malleswaram in Bengaluru on December 4, Sunday, criticising the Central government’s move to withhold pre-matric scholarships for SC/ST, OBC and minority students studying in Classes I to VIII.

Speaking at the protest, State president AIDSO State president Ashwini K.S. said it was unfortunate at a time when students were already moving out of government schools owing to poor infrastructure and other issues. She demanded that the decision be rescinded immediately.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.